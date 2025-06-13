Arnold Schwarzenegger would only star in a movie with his family members if there was a "great script" on offer.

Arnold Schwarzenegger would only star in a movie with his family members if there was a 'great script' on offer

The 77-year-old Hollywood legend is father-in-law to Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt - who is married to his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger - and his son Patrick, 31, has started up his own acting career with his role in The White Lotus, but insisted that the three of them would never appear together on screen in a film for no reason.

He told E! News: "I think that it's one of those things that if there is a great script, then of course we would do it. But you cannot just make up this stuff, you cannot just say 'Okay, let's just put the three together in a movie...' and not have a great script."

The Terminator star was then asked if he and his family members had ever discussed the prospect of making a film together, and confirmed that they had not.

He added: "No, but that's a given."

Meanwhue, Arnold - who is also father to Christina, 33, and Christopher, 27, with his ex-wife Maria Shriver as well as 27-year-old Joseph with Mildred Patricia Baena - insisted that he is "very proud" of all of his children, but did recall that his eldest son did seem to show a flair for the arts before he made it as an actor himself.

He said: "I'm very proud of all my children. Patrick always had a love of show business, I think that he spent a lot of time on the set with me watching me I think he got his style right there and then."

Patrick stars as Saxon Ratliff on the hit HBO antholoogy series, and when asked if Arnold would ever join his son on the show,hinted that it is something he would possibly be "interested" in.

He added: "Whenever I see something good, I am interested in it, so will see."