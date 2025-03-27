Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd and Letitia Wright are among the stars appearing in 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

Chris Hemsworth will star in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios have unveiled the cast for the long-awaited film in a nearly five-and-a-half hour livestream on Thursday (26.03.25), in which around every 12 minutes, a new chair with an actor's name on the back was revealed.

As well as Chris (Thor), Tom (Loki), Paul (Ant-Man) and Letitia (Black Panther), other cast members to feature included Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stars Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent) Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon) and Winston Duke (M’Baku).

The 'Avengers: Doomsday' cast also features the return of stars from 2000's 'X-Men' - the movie which kicked off the modern superhero era - including Sir

Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Sir Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops) and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), as well as Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler) from 'X2: X-Men United' and Kelsey Brammer (Beast) from 'X-Men: The Last Stand'.

Stars from the upcoming 'Thunderbolts' film, Lewis Pullman (Bob), David Harbour (Red Guardian) and Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost) were also revealed in the video, as were members of the Fantastic Four including Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (The Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) and Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch).

Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stranger) and Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) were among the notable names not mentioned in Thursday's reveal.

The lengthy live-stream ended with previously-announced cast member Robert Downey Jr. - who will play Doctor Doom - walking out in a suit to take a seat in his chair and make a "shush" gesture to the camera.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo recently insisted "nobody else in the world" could take on the role of Doctor Doom other than the 'Oppenheimer' star, who previously lead the MCU as Iron Man from 2008 until the character’s death in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 2019.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Anthony, 55, said: “We can’t explain that as it’s part of the story, but there’s nobody else in the world who could play this character the way he’s about to.”

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ - which will be followed by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ in 2027 - will mark the Russo brothers’ first Marvel movie since 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’, and Anthony explained the pair decided to return to the franchise in order to give it “a central narrative”.

‘The Electric State’ co-director said: “Yes, the MCU has got quite large, that’s for sure. I mean, frankly, we struggle with that same issue.

“But part of the reason Joe and I decided to go back is exactly what you’re talking about. There needs to be more of a central narrative. That was something we were very specific about when we worked with Marvel [before]. We would like to bring the focused narrative back.”

Reflecting on ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, Joe, 53, said the two films would be “a beginning” for the MCU, rather than ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ - which served as a bookend to the franchise’s Infinity Saga.

He told Omlete: “The greatest thing that ever happened is we got to, you know, get immersed in you know, a 20-movie arc and see an ending to that arc.

“What's compelling about these two new ‘Avengers’ movies is they're a beginning. It's a new beginning.

“We told an ending story, now we're going to tell a beginning story. And then who knows where we'll go from there.

“Maybe it'll be another five years, but I think we just needed that time and perspective to figure out where it needed to go next, and the only thing that brought us back was the right story.”