Ben Affleck hated his "horrendous" Batsuit.

Ben Affleck hated wearing his Batman costume

The 52-year-old actor played Batman in 2016’s 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' as well as 'Justice League' the following year and he reprised the role in 2023 film 'The Flash' - and Affleck admits he loathed putting on the Caped Crusader's famous costume because it was "incredibly hot" and left him "pouring" with sweat.

In a GQ video interview, Affleck explained: "I hated the Batsuits. The Batsuits are horrendous to wear. They’re incredibly hot, for one thing. They don’t breathe. They’re made to look the way they want ‘em to look, and there’s no thought put into the human being."

He added: "You just start sweating. Now I’m already - I sweat, you know what I mean? I get hot. And so in that thing, you would just be pouring water because it’s got the cowl over it.

"Like, there’s one thing to wear the suit, but once you cover your head, I guess that’s where all your heat kind of escapes and you feel it."

He insisted even the stunt workers struggled when they put on the costume and they risked suffering heat stroke, saying: "Even the most highly-trained, much more fit stunt guys, the parkour guys, the action guys ...

"They could do that for about like 45, 50 minutes and then they’re like gonna get heat stroke. So you had to come out of it."

Affleck went on to explain the costume made filming difficult because he felt constantly exhausted and the sweat kept causing problems.

He said: "That was really the thing was that it just made it difficult to make the movie because it was so hot ...

"Also [it] does not make you feel very heroic because you’re instantly exhausted and really sweaty and kinda trying to hide like, the sweat pouring down your face.

"Like, ‘No, we can go again, I’m fine, I’m good.’ And then there’ll be like - eye black is like, running."

Affleck concluded by suggesting previous Batman actors - including Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson - were "just better at dealing with" with the sweaty suit, but he found the costume to be "the least fun part" of playing the superhero.

It comes after the movie star admitted he won't be taking on any more superhero roles in the future because he's "lost interest".

He told GQ magazine: "There are a number of reasons why that [playing Batman] was a really excruciating experience.

"And they don’t all have to do with the simple dynamic of, say, being in a superhero movie or whatever.

"I am not interested in going down that particular genre again, not because of that bad experience, but just: I’ve lost interest in what was of interest about it to me."

Affleck added of playing the superhero: "I certainly wouldn’t want to replicate an experience like that. A lot of it was misalignment of agendas, understandings, expectations.

"And also by the way, I wasn’t bringing anything particularly wonderful to that equation at the time, either. I had my own failings, significant failings, in that process and at that time."

He went on to say: "I mean, my failings as an actor, you can watch the various movies and judge. But more of my failings of, in terms of why I had a bad experience, part of it is that what I was bringing to work every day was a lot of unhappiness.

"So I wasn’t bringing a lot of positive energy to the equation. I didn’t cause problems, but I came in and I did my job and I went home. But you’ve got to do a little bit better than that."