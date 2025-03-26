Ben Affleck won't be making any more superhero movies because he's "lost interest".

Ben Affleck won't be making any more superhero movies

The 'Argo' star previously appeared in 2003's 'Daredevil' and played Batman in a series of films including 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' - but Affleck has previously admitted he didn't have a good time as the Caped Crusader and he now says he has no plans to make any more movies in the genre.

He told GQ magazine: "There are a number of reasons why that [playing Batman] was a really excruciating experience.

"And they don’t all have to do with the simple dynamic of, say, being in a superhero movie or whatever.

"I am not interested in going down that particular genre again, not because of that bad experience, but just: I’ve lost interest in what was of interest about it to me."

Affleck added of playing the superhero: "I certainly wouldn’t want to replicate an experience like that. A lot of it was misalignment of agendas, understandings, expectations.

"And also by the way, I wasn’t bringing anything particularly wonderful to that equation at the time, either. I had my own failings, significant failings, in that process and at that time."

Affleck went on to say: "I mean, my failings as an actor, you can watch the various movies and judge. But more of my failings of, in terms of why I had a bad experience, part of it is that what I was bringing to work every day was a lot of unhappiness.

"So I wasn’t bringing a lot of positive energy to the equation. I didn’t cause problems, but I came in and I did my job and I went home. But you’ve got to do a little bit better than that."

The actor also explained his Batman films suffered because there was a difference of opinion between the director and the studio over where the character should go - admitting the movies became too dark for a younger audience and it caused a "problem".

As well as playing Batman in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', Affleck also reprised the role in 2017's 'Justice League' and 2023's 'The Flash'.

Affleck previously revealed he had a rough time while making 'Justice League' because he was going through a divorce from Jennifer Garner - the mother of his three children - and the film's director Zack Snyder suffered a major tragedy as he lost his daughter Autumn to suicide.

Speaking in 2022, the actor told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: "It was really 'Justice League' that was the nadir for me.

"That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then Zack's personal tragedy and the reshooting.

"It just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said: 'I’m not doing this anymore.' It’s not even about, like, 'Justice League' was so bad. Because it could have been anything."