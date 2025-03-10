Ben Affleck struggled with the action sequences in 'The Accountant 2'.

The 52-year-old actor has reprised his role as Christian Wolff in the sequel to the 2016 blockbuster which will see him team up with his estranged but highly lethal brother (Jon Bernthal) to track down mysterious assassins but admitted that the shooting the stunt scenes "did not come easy" to him.

He told AccessHollywood: "It did not come easy for me, especially with a guy like Jon [Bernthal] who’s so spectacular at it. Cynthia [Addai-Robinson] did an incredible job, Daniella [Pineda] is super bada** in the movie, so I was just trying to keep up.

"Gavin [O'Connor, director] does a great thing with action sequences – which is really, they’re not just action for its own sake. "I don’t think it’s interesting just to see people shooting or a car flipping over or something blowing up just by itself."

The Academy Award-winning star feels as if "anybody could go to enjoy" the film and is "very proud" of how it has turned out.

He said: "This is movie where you really care about the people that are involved, and it’s got an intelligence and a bit of humor and pathos to it. It’s just a whole complete package. I really feel like this is a movie that anybody could go to enjoy.

"I’m really proud of it. It’s a really interesting set of characters. There are great performances in it, and I feel very confident saying, go see this movie. You won’t be disappointed. See it in theaters – I really think you’ll love it."

Director Gavin O'Connor recently revealed how the movie almost didn't happen because of "musical chairs" behind the scenes.

He told ScreenRant: "I think there was a bit of a revolving door and musical chairs going on at Warner Brothers. We made the deal to write the next movie in 2018, and it was just, I don’t know, whatever dysfunction goes on in studios these days.

"I don’t know if there were complications with Warner Brothers and Artists Equity doing a co-studio kind of deal–I’m not really sure exactly what happened with all that–but we just could never get it going over there. Once Ben had his studio, we were like, ‘If you’re not going to make it, don’t hijack it and not allow us to go pursue this film we’ve been trying to make now for eight years’."

'The Accountant 2' is in cinemas from April 25.