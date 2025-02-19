'The Accountant 2' went through a "revolving door" before actually making it into production.

The Accountant 2 went through a 'revolving door' before actually making it into production

The upcoming action thriller film is the sequel to the 2016 blockbuster and will reunite . Ben Affleck with Jon Bernthal but director Gavin O'Connor has revealed how the movie almost didn't happen because of "musical chairs" behind the scennes.

He told ScreenRant: "I think there was a bit of a revolving door and musical chairs going on at Warner Brothers. We made the deal to write the next movie in 2018, and it was just, I don’t know, whatever dysfunction goes on in studios these days.

"I don’t know if there were complications with Warner Brothers and Artists Equity doing a co-studio kind of deal–I’m not really sure exactly what happened with all that–but we just could never get it going over there. Once Ben had his studio, we were like, ‘If you’re not going to make it, don’t hijack it and not allow us to go pursue this film we’ve been trying to make now for eight years’."

In the end, Amazon stepped in to save the day and the filmmaker was pleased to reunite with a lot of former colleagues who had been on board when the first movie was produced at Warner Bros.

He added: "They gracefully gave us their blessing and let us leave, and we went right to Amazon, because they had heard what was going on."

"A lot of the people that used to work at Warner Brothers that Ben and I knew from the first movie are at Amazon now, so we had a lot of friends."

'The Accountant 2' follows Christian Wolff (Affleck) as he teams up with his estranged but highly lethal brother (Bernthal ) to track down mysterious assassins.

It is set for release on April 25.