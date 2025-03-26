Ben Stiller thinks that a fourth 'Meet the Parents' film is "getting close" to becoming a reality.

The 59-year-old actor has so far starred in all three iterations of the comedy franchise opposite Hollywood legend Robert De Niro and after his co-star teased that the next instalment is on the way, he has admitted that it would be "really fun" to do.

Speaking on BBC's 'The One Show', he said: "If he says it's on, then it's on! I think we're getting close to that, and it would be really fun to do."

The 'Severance' star also recalled his early memories working with De Niro on the first 'Meet the Parents' film in 2000, where he noted that he was "very nervous" to be on set with the 'Goodfellas' actor in the first place.

He said: "Any actor my generation growing up, De Niro is the guy. And I was very nervous the first day. It was good because my character had to be nervous around him, so I didn't have to act that much. But the first moment we had together, he did something. It was the scene where we were meeting at the door and he did something funny, and I just cracked up in his face.

"I just laughed. I lost total character and just, it looked so unprofessional. It was awful. I was so nervous, I think but then he laughed and I was like 'Oh, it's gonna be okay'.

"But now, I'm still incredibly intimidated my him 25 years later. He's also the sweetest guy in the world but when he gets mad, it's like you're in 'Goodfellas' or something. It really is. It's great."

'Meet the Parents' centred on the comically awkward and tension-filled dynamic between nurse Greg Focker (Stiller) and his fearsome ex-CIA father-in-law Jack Byrnes (De Niro).

It was critically and commercially acclaimed and went on to inspire the sequels 'Meet the Fockers' and 'Little Fockers' – which were released in 2004 and 2010 respectively.

Just days ago, De Niro confirmed that he would be involved in the next film in the series.

During an appearance on 'The View', he was asked whether he would be returning to the franchise, and simply replied: "Yes."