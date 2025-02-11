Bill Murray is set to star alongside Kristen Wiig in 'Epiphany'.

Bill Murray has joined the cast of the upcoming comedy

The 74-year-old actor and Kristen, 51, are joining forces to star in the upcoming comedy film.

Max Barbakow, the director of 'Epiphany', said: "It’s a rare, delightful experience when a story takes you on a journey that all at once manages to make you laugh, make you feel, and hold a mirror up to the wonderful absurdities of everyday life.

"It’s even more delightful when your spirit guides are Bill Murray and Kristen Wiig. But ‘Epiphany’ carries that breadth of tone, depth of wisdom, and such a lush sense of cinematic possibility, all while teeing up iconic roles for two already-iconic, totally original unicorns in Kristen and Billy."

The upcoming movie centres on Favorite Ives, an heiress who is facing destitution after spending her entire fortune. The character, played by Kristen, is therefore required to find a rich husband in just two weeks, or she risks becoming homeless.

Favorite's search for a rich husband leads her towards Bill's on-screen character, billionaire Oz Bell, who is wowed by her spirit and spontaneity. Despite this, their relationship proves to be very complicated.

Bill and Kristen are both serving as executive producers on the comedy project, alongside Jillian Apfelbaum and Margot Hand.

Bill remains one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, and the acclaimed actor recently admitted that he actually prefers to play complicated on-screen characters, because he can often relate to their failings.

During an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival, he explained: "It’s always interesting when you’re playing a guy who has done some damage. I know I’ve done some damage."

The 'Groundhog Day' star has enjoyed huge success in his career, starring in films such as 'Lost in Translation' and the 'Ghostbusters' franchise. However, Bill also confessed to being "lazy" at different times in his career.

The movie star reflected: "I’ve been lazy. I don’t have an agent anymore, so I’m not the first person people think of to be in studio movies."

Despite this, Bill suggested that some of his recent film projects - including 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' - have given him a renewed sense of enthusiasm for the movie business.

The veteran actor - who was a member of the 'Saturday Night Live' cast, before achieving huge success in Hollywood - explained: "Only in this last year, doing these, has reawakened me about searching for material.

"I’ve lived the life of a bass … waiting for something to come down at me. If something lands in my mouth, I’ll eat it."