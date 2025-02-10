Bill Skarsgard, Murray Bartlett and Noah Jupe have joined the cast of ‘The Death of Robin Hood’.

Bill Skarsgard, Murray Bartlett and Noah Jupe join Robin Hood cast

The trio are set to co-star with Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer in the upcoming movie from director Michael Sarnoski, which has been billed as a dark take on the classic tale of Robin Hood with the titular character fighting with his past misdeeds.

According to the official logline, the movie finds Robin Hood “grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder. A battleworn loner, he finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman, who offers him a chance at salvation."

Production began in Ireland this month, with Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett both set to produce for the Ryder Picture Company (RPC) alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media - who are fully financing the flick.

Sarnoski said in a statement last year: "It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood.

"Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential.

"I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way."

A24 acquired the US rights to the film at the Cannes Film Festival and will distribute the movie in the US, while True Brit Entertainment will be releasing the film in the UK and Ireland. WME Independent is repping the foreign rights to the film.

Zygi Kamasa, CEO and Founder of True Brit Entertainment, said: “Our role in the industry is to champion British stories on a global stage but also to bring the best of British stories to audiences in the UK. This movie is an important title for the British indie space with two major global stars in a film that shows a different take on a well-loved figure of English folklore. We are undoubtedly very excited to have it on our growing slate.”