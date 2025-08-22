Blake Lively has reportedly signed up to star in new movie The Survival List.

The 37-year-old actress is believed to have joined the cast of the new action romantic comedy from Wicked producer Marc Platt with a script by Tom Melia - who co-wrote 2023 rom-com Rye Lane.

The Hollywood Reporter states Lively will star in and produce the new film, in which she will play a reality TV producer who is assigned to work on a new show with a famous survival expert called Chopper Lane.

However, when the pair are shipwrecked together on a deserted island, the TV producer finds her star is ill-equipped to deal with being stranded so she is forced to take charge.

The Survival List will be Lively's first movie to hit cinemas since her 2024 drama It Ends With Us, which proved a box office hit but was overshadowed by a legal battle between the actress and her director/co-star Justin Baldoni.

The former Gossip Girl star is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation - alleging he was part of a smear campaign orchestrated against her after she complained about his behaviour onset while they were filming It Ends With Us.

Baldoni has denied the allegations against him and a trial is scheduled to take place in New York in March 2026, with both stars set to testify.

Since the drama unfolded, Lively has since been seen in Another Simple Favor - a sequel to her 2018 film A Simple Favour - which premiere at the SXSW festival in Texas in March and was released via Amazon Prime in May.

Speaking onstage at the premiere, Lively admitted she was thrilled to bring her character back for a second film.

She told the audience: "I love this character so much - this is probably my favorite character I've ever been fortunate enough to play.

"And so when [director Paul Feig] asked us to come back, I was so excited ...

"I was really nervous on the first one, because we didn't know if we were making a drama or a comedy. We asked Paul and he said, 'Yes,' which is not really an answer to the question, but it worked out."

Speaking about the second film, she added: "I was like: 'OK, no nerves, I know what I'm doing this time'. And then right before we started shooting, [Feig] said: 'I have a little bit of a curveball idea,' which I'm not going to say what it was, because we don't want to give away anything ...

"It definitely upped the ante. It was very uncomfortable to watch in this theater with you all."