Bob Gale says "f*** you" to people still asking for 'Back To The Future 4'.

Bob Gale has no plans for another Back To The Future

The veteran filmmaker - who wrote and produced all three movies in the iconic time travel trilogy with collaborator Robert Zemeckis - has made it clear there are still no plans for a fourth instalment 35 years after the third movie hit the big screen.

Speaking to reporters backstage at the Saturn Awards, Gale - who received the George Pal Memorial Award - said: "People always say, ‘When are you going to do ‘Back to the Future 4’ and we say, ‘F*** you.' "

The franchise followed the adventures of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Emmett 'Doc' Brown (Christopher Lloyd) as they travelled through time.

The franchise is still a huge part of Gale's life, with a Broadway musical adaptation of the original 1985 classic set to tour the world, as well as plans for a stage production on Royal Caribbean Cruises.

He quipped: "So, my God, 'Back To The Future', I'm going to be doing it for the rest of my life."

However, Gale did note he's working with Fox on a book called 'Future Boy' about his experiences on the films.

Last year, director Zemeckis admitted he is constantly being asked by Universal Pictures about making another sequel.

He told the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast: "You know, we have to say, ‘There are different things that might work.’ Something like that, you know?

"But to remake the movie or to suggest that there’s a ‘Back to the Future 4,’ it just isn’t in the cards."

Instead, he has pitched the idea of a film version of the musical, but the studio isn't keen.

He added: “I would like to do the ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ [movie]. I would love to do that. I think that would be great.

"I floated that out to the folks at Universal. They don’t get it. So, [there’s] nothing I can do.”

While the ‘Forrest Gump’ filmmaker toyed with the idea of making a musical, Zemeckis reiterated this would be the only way he would make another ‘Back to the Future’ flick.

When host Josh Horowitz asked whether a direct sequel was possible, the director said: “We’ve always felt that, ‘This was enough’ and that we had to live with it just being the three movies.

“The musical is more of a companion to the movies than a remake. It’s sort of like another … it’s a whole other thing. It’s a celebration of the movie basically.”

Even if another ‘Back to the Future’ doesn’t happen, Fox previously said he was at peace with Hollywood potentially rebooting the series without him, but stressed Zemeckis and Gale wouldn’t be interested in working on another film.

He told Variety: “I think Bob and Bob have been really smart about that.

"I don’t think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You’re going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it."