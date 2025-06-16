Brad Pitt is open to working with Tom Cruise again - as long as he doesn’t have to do any big stunts.

The 61-year-old actor hasn’t appeared on-screen with the Mission: Impossible star, 62, since 1994’s Interview with the Vampire, and Pitt has now revealed he would collaborate with Cruise again, on the condition that his feet stay firmly on the ground.

Speaking with E! News, Pitt said: “Well, I’m not gonna hang my a** off airplanes and s*** like that.

“So when he does something again that’s on the ground [then yes].”

Pitt will next be seen in F1 - the high-octane racing movie from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

In F1, Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a retired racer who returns to the track with new blood Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) in a bid to become the best Formula One driver in the world.

While Pitt wants to avoid doing any major stunts in a Tom Cruise movie, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor had driven at 180-miles-per-hour in real Formula One cars for F1.

Speaking at a Q+A event in March, Kosinski said: “[Pitt] just had that natural feel for grip in the car, and what we're doing on this film is dangerous. So yeah, you have to be fearless, and when you see Brad driving, that's not acting.

“He's really concentrating on keeping that car on the track and out of the wall during all those scenes. So that's something that you just can't fake, I think. I hope the audience feels that when they watch the movie.”

The filmmaker added Pitt had undergone “months of training” to prepare for the racing scenes, which also involved learning the art of the sport under the tutelage of seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Koninski explained: “Brad and Damson are both driving in this film and in order to get them into these race cars, it required months, literally months of training. But the first day was really fun.

“It was me, Brad and Lewis Hamilton at the track together, all of us jumping in cars and driving each other around in sports cars, which was one of those things, I'll never forget having Lewis Hamilton as your driving instructor.

“But what we learned and what Lewis was really interested was seeing did Brad knew how to drive right? Because if Brad can't drive, this whole film wasn't going to work.”

The director said Hamilton found Pitt to be a “very talented, naturally gifted driver” when they first sped around the track together.

Koninski said: “And what Lewis was very happy to discover was that Brad had a lot of just natural ability right from the start.

“And I don't know where he got that or if he was born with it, and he rides motorcycles, which I think has something to do with it, but he's just a very talented, naturally gifted driver, which for Lewis after that first meeting gave him a lot of confidence that we might have a shot at pulling this off.”