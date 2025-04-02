Brad Pitt is returning for a 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' follow-up on Netflix.

The 61-year-old actor - who played stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning 2019 epic - will reprise his role in the streaming giant's upcoming project.

As reported by The Playlist and Variety, David Fincher will helm the movie from a script written by original director Quentin Tarantino.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, rather than a sequel, the new film will be a "derivative" taking inspiration from the original.

A source told the outlet that production could get underway by late summer.

It's said that Tarantino retains the rights to the characters in 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', while Sony - which financed and released the movie - retains the film itself, which is why the upcoming project is not seen as a sequel or prequel despite using the Booth character.

It's unclear if Leonardo DiCaprio will return as Western TV star Rick Dalton.

Tarantino won't be at the helm, which means the film won't count as his 10th and final film.

The director had had been set to reunite with Pitt - who also appeared in 'Inglourious Basterds in 2009 - for third collaboration on 'The Movie Critic.

According to Deadline, Tarantino has "simply changed his mind" after delaying production to rewrite the script.

Now, he's expected to go back to the drawing board in a bid to find a firm idea for what will be his final film.

The 60-year-old filmmaker - who has repeatedly vowed to retire after making his 10th movie - previously revealed the project would have centred on a film critic from the 1970s who "used to write movie reviews for a porno rag".

He told Deadline in May 2023: "He wrote about mainstream movies and he was the second-string critic.

"I think he was a very good critic. He was as cynical as hell. His reviews were a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle [Robert DeNiro’s character in 'Taxi Driver'] might be if he were a film critic.

"He wrote like he was 55 but he was only in his early to mid-30s. He died in his late thirties. It wasn’t clear for a while but now I’ve done some more research and I think it was it was complications due to alcoholism."

In January this year, Tarantino - who has Leo, four, and a two-year-old daughter with wife Daniella Pick - recently insisted he's in "no hurry" to start making his final movie, whatever it ends up being.

Speaking to Elvis Mitchell at the Sundance Film Festival, Variety reported he said: “I’m in no hurry to actually jump into production.

"I’ve been doing that for 30 years. Next month my son turns five, and I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. When I’m in America, I’m writing. When I’m in Israel? I’m an abba, which means father.

"The idea of jumping on a voyage when they’re too young to understand it is not enticing to me.

"I kind of want to not do whatever movie I end up doing until my son is at least six. That way he’ll know what’s going on, he’ll be there, and it will be a memory for the rest of his life.”