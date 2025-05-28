Brad Pitt’s new film has “reinvigorated” his love for acting.

Brad Pitt’s new film has ‘reinvigorated’ his love for acting

The 61-year-old star will be back on the big screen in 'F1' when it gets its cinema release on 28 June and he’s said it reignited his passion for movie-making.

In an interview with GQ, he said: “Man, I’ve been doing this for a while and was wondering: Do I have more stories to tell? Do I have anything to add to this? Is there still any excitement I can find from this?

“(‘F1’) just reinvigorated the whole thing again for me.”

'F1' is a sports drama directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Lewis Hamilton and Brad.

He plays as Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One driver who returns to the sport to mentor a young prodigy, played by Damson Idris.

The cast also includes Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem.

Filming for 'F1' took place at various Grand Prix events, including the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, to capture authentic racing scenes.

The production involved collaboration with all ten Formula One teams and their drivers, aiming to provide a realistic portrayal of the sport.

In addition to 'F1', Brad has been working on 'Heart of the Beast', an action-adventure film directed by David Ayer.

Filming occurred in Queenstown, New Zealand, with Pitt portraying a former Navy SEAL stranded in the Alaskan wilderness. The film also stars J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe.

During the production of 'Heart of the Beast', Brad spent nearly three months in New Zealand.

Reflecting on his personal life in his GQ chat, Brad also acknowledged the persistent media scrutiny he has faced over the years.

But he expressed contentment with his current circumstances, saying his life now feels “warm and secure” as he’s being grounded by a solid group of loved ones.

The New York City premiere of 'F1' is set for 16 June 2025, followed by the London premiere at Leicester Square on 23 June 2025.

Its release aligns with the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix.