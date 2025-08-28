Emma Stone believes in aliens.

Emma Stone has admitted to believing in aliens

The 36-year-old actress stars in Bugonia, the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed sci-fi movie, and Emma has revealed at a press conference that she really believes in aliens.

The Hollywood star - who plays a powerful CEO who is suspected of being an alien in Bugonia - said at the Venice Film Festival: "I don’t know about looking down on us, but one of my favourite people who has ever lived is [astronomer] Carl Sagan and I fell madly in love with his philosophy and science and how brilliant he is.

"He very deeply believed the idea that we’re alone in this vast expansive universe — not that we’re being watched — is a pretty narcissistic thing. So yes I’m coming out and saying it, I believe in aliens!"

Asked how she deals with success "without turning into an alien", Emma joked: "How do you know I’m not an alien?

"I think there’s a tricky aspect to that answer that’s probably longer than anything that anyone would want to listen to right now. But I think everyone sort of deals with that now.

"We all can relate to that feeling of someone thinking they know you; feeling like you don’t have much control of the avatar outside of me. Because there’s me, and then there’s me, here. There’s the person who comes here and then there’s the person who I am with my friends and family. They’re the same person, but it’s what I do to keep myself sane."

Meanwhile, Emma recently starred in Eddington, the comedy thriller film, and the actress revealed that she relished the experience of working with director Ari Aster.

Emma starred alongside the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, and Austin Butler in the film - but Emma admitted that Ari really attracted her to the project.

Asked what drew her to the movie, Emma told Extra: "Honestly, I loved the script, but the biggest draw for me was Ari."

Emma is a long-time fan of the filmmaker, who previously helmed movies such as Hereditary and Midsommar. And the award-winning actress jumped at the opportunity to work with Ari.

She shared: "I love Ari’s other films.

"I like him so much as a person and had gotten to know him for years before this, and so when he asked me if I wanted to be a part of it, I just said yes because I really, really wanted to work with Ari."

Emma would actually love to work with Ari on another movie.

Asked about the prospect of reuniting with him for another film, the actress replied: "I would love to, if he’ll have me."