Channing Tatum questioned whether he was "good enough" during his acting hiatus.

Channing Tatum has opened up about his hiatus

The 45-year-old movie star took a hiatus from leading film roles for nearly five years, starting around 2017, and Channing actually considered quitting the industry altogether during that period.

He told Variety: "I was working too much. I got burned out.

"I was questioning if I ever should have been in this business, because I didn’t feel I was good enough. And I got to a place where I didn’t know what I was doing. No one tells you how to do fame."

Channing has endured lots of ups and downs in his career, but he's learned some important lessons, too.

The Hollywood star - who has Everly, 12, with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan - explained: "Better to have enjoyed doing the movie and thought that the process of making it was worth it. Because you have a kid now, and you had better be able to answer to her, ‘Why weren’t you there?’"

Channing is keen to take on a variety of roles and challenges moving forwards.

The actor - who starred in 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine - said: "It’s a funny joke in my head, but … I’m going to do the big Marvel stuff and then help with gorgeous filmmakers and characters that I can flex some of the s*** I’ve learned in the last 20 years.

"I keep saying it. I’m going to do a 10-year-run."

Channing plays a real-life master criminal called Jeffrey Manchester in Roofman, the new comedy-crime drama, and the actor loved the experience of working with director Derek Cianfrance.

Channing said: "He knows exactly how to move the conversation along, and take care of you in it. He understands that you don’t understand exactly."

Meanwhile, Channing previously admitted to learning on the job early in his career.

The actor made his film debut in the drama movie Coach Carter back in 2005 - but Channing thinks his acting skills have really matured in recent years.

Channing - who actually worked as a stripper and as a model before finding success in Hollywood - told Extra: "I was getting jobs before I knew what even acting was or how to do it.

"I was doing all, like, kinda on-the-job training in a way, just being like, 'Okay, just say the line naturally,' instead of actually understanding what acting is and what this, like, beautiful gift is."

Channing "learned so much" about acting from actually watching films.

He said: "I was watching movies and I've learned so much from movies, more than I've learned from school or anything else or books or anything.

"Movies are probably my longest relationship in my life. I don't know, I just love them so much. They're magical."