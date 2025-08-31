Harry Potter director Chris Columbus has ruled out a reunion of the original cast in a Cursed Child movie adaptation.

Chris Columbus has cast doubt on a Harry Potter reunion with the OG cast

The filmmaker - who helmed the first two movies in the wizarding saga - insists J.K. Rowling's controversial anti-transgender remarks have made it "impossible" for the likes of Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) to return to the iconic franchise.

He told The Times when asked about a movie based on the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play: “It’s never going to happen.

“Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from her opinion, which makes it impossible.”

Radcliffe himself has insisted he wouldn't want to reprise his titular role for a Cursed Child film.

He told the New York Times newspaper in 2022: "This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore.

"I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of 'Potter' OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life."

Although the Lost City actor won't rule out the idea completely, he insists fans would have to wait a very long time to see him as Harry again.

He said: "I’m never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now."