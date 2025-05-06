Chris Pine has joined the cast of action movie 'Run the Night'.

Chris Pine joins Run the Night action movie

The 44-year-old actor will star in and produce the Lionsgate and Hidden Pictures film, and Robert Alonzo will make his motion picture directorial debut on the project.

'Run the Night' will tell the story of a banker who must survive the streets of Amsterdam while hunted by some of the most feared gangs in the Netherlands.

He is dumped in Amsterdam naked with a $10 million bounty on his head, but must save his wife and child.

Pine - who worked with Alonzo on 2009 sci-fi movie 'Star Trek' - said: "I love this story, character, and reuniting with Rob.

"There are so many places for this character to go, and I’m excited about the possibilities of bringing him to life on the big screen."

Hidden Pictures' Todd Lieberman is to produce the motion picture alongside the company's president Alex Young.

Lieberman admitted he is "excited" for what the audience has in store for them.

He added: "Rob Alonzo is the next great action director.

"With Rob’s talent behind the camera and our movie star Chris in front, I’m excited by what we have in store for audiences."

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, admitted Pine has the "perfect combination of warmth and physicality" to bring the character to life.

He said: "Chris is an incredible actor and has the perfect combination of warmth and physicality needed to bring this role to life.

"We’re proud to be the home of Todd Lieberman’s Hidden Pictures and to be partnering with him and the exceptionally talented filmmaking team on this riveting and explosive action thriller."