Chris Pratt modelled his 'Electric State' character on his old neighbour.
The 45-year-old actor stars in the sci-fi film that is set an alternate 1990s universe and revealed that he took inspiration from a man who grew up on the same street as him to bring his character to screen.
He told ScreenRant: "Kenny Gundacker, may he rest in peace…
"What I remember of him as a seven-year-old is [that] he was just an icon
"I thought I lived next to David Lee Roth. I saw [Roth] on MTV, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s my neighbour. I see him every day.’ He used to jump around on a little mini trampoline in the backyard in tiger-striped stretch pants with a tiny little electric guitar he would just rip on … it was his swagger and his confidence that just made him so attractive to anyone around him, as I remember it now."
The Hollywood star added that he put a lot of thought into who his neighbour might have been in the decade before the film was set.
He said: "So, when I was building this character out, I was like, ‘Who would that guy be in the ‘80s?’ and then [gave] it a post-apocalyptic world and let him be kind of past his prime–where would he end up, and what would he look like?
Chris admitted that he was "mining" for a character like that, and thought back the fashion items of the day to bring the character to life.
He said: "I kind of was mining for that with some of this swagger and all of his rings, the things hanging around his neck, and the bleached hair and stuff."
