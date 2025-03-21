'Coco 2' is in development at Pixar Animation Studios.

Coco was released in 2017 and told the story of 12-year-old Miguel

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger confirmed during the company's annual meeting of shareholders that the sequel, a follow-up of the 2017 original, is in "the initial stages".

He said: "While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humour, heart and adventure.

"And we can't wait to share more soon."

The original movie - which won two Oscars, for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 'Remember Me' - told the story of 12-year-old Miguel, who dreamed of becoming a musician, despite his family's generations-old ban on music.

However, Miguel headed to the Land of the Dead to unlock the real story behind his family history.

'Coco 2' will feature a reunion of the team behind the original movie, with Oscar-winning director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina returning to helm the motion picture.

What's more, Mark Nielsen will produce the forthcoming film.

Anthony Gonzalez voiced the role of Miguel in the first film, and Gael García Bernal was Héctor, Miguel's great-great-grandfather in the Land of the Dead.

Edward James Olmos portrayed Hector's friend Chicharrón in 'Coco', and he previously told how he was "in heaving sobs" after reading the script for the first film.

Speaking to Collider, Olmos said: "They [Disney] came to me and invited me to Pixar, where they literally wined and dined me at their studio, and then they told me about the story. They didn't tell me everything about it and what the twists were, which I'm very grateful for. That way, I was caught just like everybody else. I remember sitting there in heaving sobs, thinking about my own grandmother, my own relatives and those that have gone already.

"Emotionally, it was just like, 'wow!' The whole idea was achieved and attained. My character, which I was very proud of playing, is in one scene, but people who see the movie understand the depths of what we're talking about, in that moment.

"If no one thinks about you anymore or remembers you, you disappear and vanish. I hadn't thought about my grandparents in a while, but I started to think about the stories that I could tell about my life with them and what I remember.

"My father is gone and my mother is 91, and we already tell stories about her. It's fun!"