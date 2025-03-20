'Coyote vs. Acme' has reportedly found a new home.

John Cena movie Coyote vs Acme 'finds new home'

The shelved live action/animation hybrid 'Looney Tunes' movie - which follows Wile E. Coyote suing the Acme corporation for their unreliable products that thwarted his efforts to catch the Road Runner - was scrapped by Warner Bros. for tax purposes despite being completed.

Now, Deadline report that Ketchup Entertainment is set to land distribution rights for the movie.

While the sale is yet to close, it's believed the price tag will be around $50 million.

The independent distributor recently led the cinema release of 'The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie' after acquiring the rights from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Actor Will Forte recently admitted he and his fellow cast members - including Lana Condor and John Cena - recently came together to lay ‘Coyote v. Acme’ to rest, though still hopes the film will get a release in the future.

The 47-year-old actor - who played Coyote’s lawyer in the flick - told MovieWeb: “I mean, you never know what happens in life. You know, maybe sometime, somehow we get to see it at some point.

“I hope people do, because I was really proud of it. And Lana is right. She's fantastic in it. It's just, it is a delightful film.”

The former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star admitted he was furious Warner Bros. cancelled the film.

He said: “It is such a delightful movie.

“It deserves so much better than what it got. I don't know, I can't tell you possibly why the decision was made to not release it, but it makes my blood boil.”

Cena previously admitted he wished ‘Coyote v. Acme’ - which was directed by Dave Green - was “given a chance” by Warner Bros.

The WWE superstar told TheWrap: “There’s a lot there. And everyone’s perspective is different. We don’t own the film. That’s the tough part about this business, you do have a sense of ownership because you invest heart and soul.

“And Dave Green and everybody involved, we made what we thought was a good movie.”

The wrestler-turned-actor, 47, added test audiences had enjoyed the film, though understood “it is the movie business” and could respect “the business path” Warner Bros. chose.

He reflected: “I would have liked to seen it given a chance. But I’m just one person. And if it was shelved, I would have to think that it was shelved for the right reasons and it was a good business decision.

“I think I would have tremendous regret and shame if I look back on the legacy of the movie and it was shelved for reasons other than that.

“So I have to believe in the process. And I love the movie, my heart and soul is in there, but it’s somebody else’s project to do what they want with and they’ve chosen accordingly.”