Daisy Edgar-Jones will be working with young filmmakers for BAFTA and EE's Set The Stage programme.The 'Normal People' actress will be mentoring 16 talented teenage filmmakers chosen as they get the opportunity to join a film crew and produce a short picture.As well as Daisy's mentorship, the aspiring filmmakers will have the chance to work with industry professionals across storytelling, production, cinematography, costume design and direction.The experts mentoring the teens include BAFTA Nominated International Cinematographer Kit Fraser ('Under the Shadow', 'Kaos'), BAFTA Award-Winning Producer Rochelle Newman ('White Nanny Black Child', 'The Shadow Scholars'), BAFTA Breakthrough Storyteller Lauren Sequeira ('Domino Day', 'Gangs of London') and BAFTA Nominated Artistic Lead Paix Robinson ('Festival of Slaps', 'We Collide').The budding filmmakers, who all submitted an entry to take part in the campaign, were chosen based on their relevant skills, personal passion and curiosity, willingness to collaborate and the ability to deal with a long shoot, and how these could be supported through this programme.They will now take part in an immersive training programme run by the Young Film Academy (YFA), which will see them work together to craft their short film that is set to premiere next year.The campaign comes off the back of research by EE that reveals a generational divide on career perceptions between parents and teens.Through the project, EE is aiming to showcase the breadth of creative careers in the screen industries, demonstrating how teenagers can translate the soft and hard skills they have learned through engaging with social media, gaming and technology into a successful career in the film industry.Later this summer, the participating teenagers take their filmmaking experience to the next level during an eight-day residency.In the presence of Daisy, they will bring their projects to life, as they run a full production shoot and put their new valuable skills to the test in their first steps into a future career.Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at EE, said: "EE is dedicated to unleashing learning from the classroom and demonstrating how technology can inspire young minds and present new opportunities."Through EE's 'Set The Stage', we are proud to be guiding this group of talented young filmmakers through the process of making a real film, demonstrating how they can turn their interests and passions into a profession."Lisa Prime, Head of Children and Young People's Programme at BAFTA, said: "At BAFTA, we aim to ignite the passion of young creatives, encouraging them to explore the variety of careers on offer in the screen industries."We're thrilled to work with EE on the launch of 'Set The Stage' and see the opportunities it offers to the filmmakers involved."Cultivating emerging talent and establishing a future generation of storytellers is essential for the longevity of our industry."

