Daisy Ridley is involved behind the scenes on the new Star Wars flick

The 32-year-old actress is set to return as Rey in the upcoming sci-fi blockbuster and revealed that she is aware of what's happening behind the scenes on the movie from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy although is unsure if she will be a producer on the flick – after doing so on her recent film 'Young Woman and the Sea'.

Speaking to Collider, Daisy said: "I don't know if I'd be a producer on it, but certainly I have been very involved. Well, not very involved, but I'm involved in as much as I know what's going on.

"I know the story. I know what's going on with the script. So, I'm aware of all of that."

The 'Cleaner' star added: "What's been really wonderful over the last few years is being more involved from the start to the finish, is really coming to set knowing this is the absolute best way we can tell this story, these are the best actors for the job, this is the best crew for the job. Having that confidence is so lovely.

"And it's not that I didn't have that before, but I'm much more cognizant of it now. So, in that way, I'm looking forward to turning up really knowing the ins and outs and what the journey has been, and we're arriving at the absolute best place to tell this particular story."

Various writers have been attached to the film – which was first announced at Star Wars Celebration in London in 2023 but doesn't yet have a release date – but Daisy insists that the "freedom" surrounding the movie not having to rush production is a positive thing as 'The Bourne Ultimatum' scribe George Nolfi crafts the screenplay.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "People have talked about it a lot that the release date often affects films and how quickly things go into production. So the freedom to make sure that this ['New Jedi Order'] script is the best way to tell this story is wonderful, and I don’t think any fans would want it to be rushed. The wait will be worth it.

"I know what George is working on, and he is a phenomenal writer. So I’m really looking forward to reading it, and yes, it’s all worthwhile."

Meanwhile, Daisy previously confessed that her husband Tom Bateman – who she produced last year's film 'Magpie' with – knows the "whole story" of 'Star Wars: New Jedi Order'.

She shared: "He knows the whole story, it’s nice to share that. To be honest that’s something I haven’t really done before, I always took it incredibly seriously that I was not telling anyone, but now I feel he can know."