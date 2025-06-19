Danny Boyle never thought Trainspotting would transform his career.

The 68-year-old director helmed the 1996 drama film - which starred the likes of Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle - but Danny never imagined that the movie would become such a huge success.

Asked if he expected the film to kick-start his career, Danny told The Hollywood Reporter: "No. Absolutely not.

"In fact, I remember there was a wave of disapproval of it building. They had shown a trailer or something on one of the TV movie shows here. And one of the prestigious critics said, 'Well, that looks shockingly irresponsible about drugs.' Things like that were building.

"And then there was this journalist, Muriel Gray, and she wrote this piece about Irvine’s [Welsh] book, and about the film. She spoke with authority saying, 'You do not know what you are talking about,' all these people piling disapproval on top of it. It was a tipping point."

Danny relished the experience of working with Ewan on Trainspotting, remembering that the actor was "fanatical" about his role.

Asked to recall his first impressions of Ewan, the acclaimed director replied: "Clearly talented. Very charming. Personable. Incredible hair. Especially speaking as somebody who doesn’t have incredible hair. It’s just not fair!

"His agents were putting him in period romances, for which it was perfect. And he shaved it off before we’d offered him the part of Renton in Trainspotting. He shaved it off and lost weight. And then he continued to lose weight. He was fanatical about that. And he was right.

"He earned the part. Sometimes an actor knows more than you. They have a connection that you are going to discover by making the film."

Trainspotting proved to be a turning point in Danny's career, and he was subsequently approached to helm the fourth Alien movie. However, the director ultimately decided that the project wasn't the right fit for him.

Danny said: "I met Sigourney Weaver and Winona Ryder, who were attached to it. So obviously it was pretty serious. They were wonderful. But it was the early days of the CG crossover. That moment where it was transitioning. And I couldn’t handle the CG."

Danny is a fan of the Alien franchise, but he didn't think he was right for the role.

He explained: "I was very passionate about it, because I loved the Alien idea.

"I just suddenly had a rare moment of clarity, thinking, 'You are not the right guy for this.' I went off to make A Life Less Ordinary instead. That was 20th Century folks as well. I didn’t do Alien and I went and made this flop for them instead! But it’s water under the bridge."