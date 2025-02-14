Dave Bautista is desperate for another Marvel or DC superhero role.

Dave Bautista is looking to return to superhero blockbusters

The 56-year-old actor played Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and has put titans of the genre on notice that he is willing to be in another blockbuster.

Dave told ComicBook.com: "Drax is completely closed to me. Unless James Gunn called me and asked me if I would do something as Drax again, I just wouldn't be interested.

"If James called me, which obviously is not gonna happen. He's doing okay, he's gone a different route (with DC)."

However, the former wrestler hasn't given up hope of a return to superhero blockbusters and has informed both Gunn and Marvel filmmakers the Russo Brothers of his wishes.

Bautista said: "But I do wanna be in that world. I'm a fan of that world. I'm a fan of comic books and that whole universe. Marvel, DC, I just wanna be in it. I made that known to James, I made that known to the Russo Brothers.

"Personally, I talked to them, all of them, and told them, 'Don't count me out. If there's a character that I'd be right for and that you want me for, man, I'd be totally open-minded to it'.

"It's just the Drax character ran its course."

Dave suggested last year that he would be interested in playing a villain in a comic book flick.

The 'Knock at the Cabin' star told Gizmodo: "I just would like the opportunity to do a bigger role, a different role.

"Maybe a deeper role. I'd love to have the opportunity to play, like, an ominous villain in the superhero universe... I'm not done with it. But my journey with Drax is over."

Bautista previously revealed that he felt a sense of "relief" that he would no longer have to play Drax as he felt he gave a "silly" performance as the hero.

Speaking to GQ magazine in 2023, the ex-WWE star said: "It wasn't all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down.

"And I just don't know if I want Drax to be my legacy – it's a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."

The 'Dune: Part Two' actor has also bemoaned how Drax was utilised in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise and accused Marvel of "dropping the ball" in the way they handled the character.

Bautista told Collider: "I really wished they would have invested more in Drax, personally.

"Because I think Drax has more of a story to tell. I think Drax has a really interesting backstory, which they dropped the ball on. That’s no dig on Marvel. They had their slate, I know what they’re focused on, that’s what they have [it] slated out. But man, I think they really missed the ball on Drax. He has such a great backstory."