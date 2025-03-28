Eiza Gonzalez would "love" to star in the film adaptation of 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'.

The 35-year-old actress has revealed that she would relish the opportunity to star in the Netflix adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2017 novel, which tells the story of a fictional Old Hollywood star who gives a final interview to an unknown journalist.

Asked about the possibility of starring in 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo', Eiza told E! News: "I'd love to. It'd be such an honour. I love the book. I love all her stuff. I'm a huge fan."

Eiza has already received support from Natalie Portman, her 'Fountain of Youth' co-star.

The movie star shared: "Once I was on set and Natalie Portman was like, ‘You know I just can’t think of anyone else to do Evelyn Hugo'. I was like, ‘Natalie Portman is saying that to me! That’s really fire.'"

On the other hand, Eiza isn't sure who she'd like to see play the older version of Evelyn.

She said: "I've thought of both characters quite a lot, and it's really hard to decide. There's so many amazing actresses."

Despite this, Eiza has insisted that she doesn't actually know anything about the project.

She explained: "I don't know if I'll ever get it. I don't even know what's happening with that project."

Meanwhile, Eiza is currently starring alongside Aaron Paul in 'Ash', the new horror-thriller film, and the actress can't wait for fans to see the movie.

She explained: "This movie is about this woman who's in a space base on another planet, we call it Planet Ash. And she wakes up and she doesn't know who she is or what’s happened but there's blood everywhere and everyone's been brutally murdered and she's the only one left."

Eiza has also revealed that she cherished the experience of working with Aaron, describing the actor as "one of [her] best friends".

Speaking to 'Extra', Eiza explained: "I’ve never done horror like that, so I was really excited to do horror in that vein, and then I got to work with Aaron Paul, who I love and is one of my best friends."

However, Eiza insisted that it was a "complete coincidence" that they both star in 'Ash'.

She said: "The script landed on our table at the same table and he texted me, he said, ‘Hey, are you doing this movie? I would love to work with you. I’ve been dying to work with you.’ I was like, ‘Me, too.’ We were just secretly praying that the script is good.

"What an amazing opportunity to work with one of your best friends and we were both sort of in love with the concept, and then we were like, ‘Okay, let’s speak with the director and see what his vision is,’ and once we did, it was kismet."