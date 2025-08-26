Emma Roberts is to star in A Murder Uncorked.

Emma Roberts has been cast in A Murder Uncorked

The 34-year-old actress has boarded the cast of the rom-com murder mystery that is being directed by Ari Sandel.

The movie is being produced by Vincent Newman - who previously worked on the Jennifer Aniston movie We're the Millers - from a script by screenwriter Karen McCullah.

Roberts will portray a struggling actress who loses her TV detective role and is forced to get her old job as a waitress back.

While there, she meets the handsome Derek - who offers her a job in the beautiful Napa Valley. However, when a murder rocks the vineyard she must crack the case, protect the man she has fallen for and outwit the high-maintenance Napa elite before both her dream job and new romance are ruined.

The picture is based on the seven-book murder mystery romance by author Michele Scott and production on the flick is due to begin in 2026.

Newman said: "Michele's books are a hugely entertaining blend of romance, comedy and mystery that are appealing to a worldwide audience of all ages. A Murder Uncorked is the first film in what we envision as a franchise."

Sandel added: "I couldn't be more thrilled about the opportunity to work with Emma and to create this love letter to both Napa Valley wine country and the murder mystery genre while doing it with comedic flair that makes this is a fun and entertaining ride."

Meanwhile, Roberts previously expressed hope that she would get to play Britney Spears in a biopic about the pop star.

The American Horror Story star was thought to be in the running to portray the Toxic hitmaker in an upcoming movie and said it would be a dream come true if she did land the part.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she said: "I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears. It’s a rumour, but I hope maybe it’ll come true. I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone and said, ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorise every word.'"

Roberts had been linked to the movie - which will adapt the singer’s memoir The Woman in Me and is being directed by Wicked filmmaker Jon M. Chu - after Britney's former assistant Felicia Culotta, who was with the star from 1997 to 2007, told TMZ that the actress would be a good fit for the part.

Culotta also suggested that Drew Barrymore would be a good pick to play her in the movie, and pointed to Timothee Chalamet as the ideal candidate to take on the role of Justin Timberlake - who dated the singer from 1999 to 2002.

While plot details about the picture are being kept under wraps, Spears is thought to have creative control over the script and casting.