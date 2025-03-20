John Leguizamo is trying to push for an 'Encanto' sequel.

Encanto star John Leguizamo is trying to push for a sequel

The 64-year-old actor voiced the role of Bruno in the 2021 animated musical - which follows the Madrigal family who lives in the mountains within the titular location - and features tracks such as 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' and 'All of You - and revealed that he is always asking Disney when a follow-up is coming.

He told People: "I'm also waiting for an 'Encanto 2' when all we do is talk about Bruno.

"I'm calling them every day saying 'When is No. 2 coming?' They're trying to come up with the storyline. They're working on it."

The media conglomerate is yet to confirm a sequel to 'Encanto', but a concert version of the musical did run at the prestigious Hollywood Bowl in late 2022.

Composer Lin-Manuel admitted he has been surprised in the past with which of his songs have proven popular, in particular 'We Don't Talk About Bruno, , which has notched up more than half a billion streams on Spotify.

He said: “I remember my son getting off the bus at school and being, like, ‘Daddy, everybody’s singing it. What’s going on?’”

Attributing its success to TikTok, he explained: "When you listen to it in 15-second clips, it’s 10 songs. It was uniquely suited for this technology and people went crazy with it.”

The 'Moana' composer was sent the script for 'Mufasa: The Lion King' by director Barry Jenkins and not only was he "surprised at every turn" by the story, he knew instantly where the musical numbers would fit.

“We all think of Mufasa as the super dad who lives in the clouds and sounds like James Earl Jones. Like, what’s to tell? But the Mufasa I met in that screenplay was so different from that, and his relationship with his brother was really interesting and not at all what I expected.

"And in reading that screenplay, I was kind of circling the song moments — it was just really clear what the songs needed to be. Maybe I was just in the zone because I was still finishing 'Encanto' [at the time].”