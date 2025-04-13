Eva Mendes has gushed over her husband Ryan Gosling after his campaign to make stunts eligible for Oscars was a success.

Eva Mendes is 'extra proud' of husband Ryan Gosling for making stunts eligible for Oscars

The ‘Fall Guy’ star, 44, used the press tour for the 2024 flick – in which he portrayed battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers – to call for there to be a Best Stunt Design Academy Award.

And after the ‘Barbie’ star made it happen; his other half couldn’t be prouder.

Mendes, 51, took to Instagram to shares pictures of the Hollywood hunk with director David Leitch and Seth Phillip, who is behind the @dudewithsign social media account, with Gosling holding a sign that read: “Give stunts an Oscar.”

The ‘Place Beyond the Pines’ star also posted another snap of his co-star Emily Blunt, 42, who played Colt’s lover Jody Moreno.

She captioned the post: “My man is the F best! Unfortunately, success is almost only measured by box office. So I’m extra proud of my man for turning his entire Fall Guy press tour into a campaign to get stunts recognized by the Oscars. And now after Almost 100 years of stunt design not being acknowledged by the Academy, it’s officially a category!! This is a HUGE success! And an achievement that will last. Congratulations to the incredible stunt community!!”

She jokingly signed off the post: “BTW, this is the last time I post a pic of my man and the total babe that is Emily Blunt. No más! (sic)”

Meanwhile, Gosling previously revealed the couple’s two young daughters – Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, eight – raised their concerns about their dad doing daredevil stunts in the film.

He told WSJ. Magazine: “My kids didn't want me to be set on fire.

“Even though I said, ‘Well, it’s actually, technically, the safer thing to do because there's a lot of protective stuff involved.

“(They) were like, ‘No. No fire.’ So I didn’t do it.”