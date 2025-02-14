Robert Pattinson has confirmed 'The Batman: Part II' will begin production at the end of the year.

Robert Pattinson at the Mickey 17 world premiere at London's Leicester Square

The 38-year-old actor will reprise his role as the titular superhero for the forthcoming film, after first taking on the part in Matt Reeves' 2022 blockbuster 'The Batman'.

While Pattinson has remained tight-lipped about the movie's plot, he teased fans they can expect a "very cool" and "very exciting" film.

Speaking to Variety at the world premiere of his new movie 'Mickey 17' at London's Leicester Square, he said: "I think at the end of the year?

"And I know what it’s about but I can’t tell anyone, but it’s like, it’s very cool.

"It’s very exciting."

Following 'The Batman: Part II', Pattinson is due to return as the Caped Crusader for the final film in the trilogy.

And the star recently admitted he could "genuinely be retiring" when he wraps on 'The Batman: Part III'.

The 'Twilight' star - who kick-started his career at the age of 17 playing Cedric Diggory in 2005's 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' - recently told The New York Times' Style magazine: "I could genuinely be retiring by the end of them.

"Not in a million years did I think I'd still be doing this when I got my first job. I can't believe this is still going.

"The main thing is constantly remembering what your job is.

"It's a discipline to not use your energy on anything other than that.

"If you're just an actor, you don't really meet with anyone other than directors who want you to play an English prince.

"Doing this, I've met so many different people and I have something to provide them. It's made me more understanding of what I'm doing as a performer, as well."