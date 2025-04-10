Alycia Debnam-Carey has signed up to star in the ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ sequel.

Alycia Debnam-Carey has been cast in the next Monsterverse movie

The 31-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Alicia Clark in ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ - will be joining Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Matthew Modine and Delroy Lindo in the next instalment in Legendary’s Monsterverse.

The ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ follow-up will also see the return of Dan Stevens as Trapper.

Helmed by ‘I Am Mother’ director Grant Sputore, the filmmaker will be working from a script written by ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ scribe David Callaham.

While no exact plot details about the ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ sequel are known, Deadline reports the movie will feature a handful of new human characters alongside the titular Titans as they battle a new world-ending threat.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ - which starred Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens and Brian Tyree Henry - followed the iconic Titans, Godzilla and Kong, as they unite to confront a formidable new threat emerging from within Hollow Earth that endangers both their species and humanity.

In May 2024, it was announced ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ director Adam Wingard wouldn’t be returning for the sequel over scheduling conflicts.

At the time, The Hollywood Reporter said the filmmaker’s exit was amicable, and Wingard could return for a future movie.

Despite his departure, the ‘Death Note’ director previously teased he has "more story to tell" in the Monsterverse.

Speaking to Discussing Film ahead of the movie's release in March last year, he said: "The whole idea that if you've done two movies, like, maybe you should just go ahead and do a third because, as you said, there's a trilogy in there.

"It just depends on how [‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’] does and how things kind of shape out.

"I do have more story to tell with these monsters, and I know where I'd go with it. I would be very excited to be able to come back on for another one if things worked out!"

Wingard added he wanted to prioritise the two titular Titans in ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’, and so had deliberately opted for a small human cast.

He explained to The Hollywood Reporter: "In the development phase, my motto was, ‘Simplicity is key.’ And so I knew that if we created a smaller cast, we could create a more intimate story.

"We can still spend time with [the human characters], and at the same time, we can spend more time with the monsters and not shortchange one or the other."

Legendary’s Monsterverse began in 2014 with ‘Godzilla’, before introducing King Kong in ‘Kong: Skull Island’ three years later.

After the 2019 sequel ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’, the two beasts went head-to-head in 2021’s ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’.

The Monsterverse also made it to the small screen with Netflix’s animated spin-off series ‘Skull Island’ and the Apple TV+ show ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’.