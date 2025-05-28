Lindsay Lohan "never thought" she would star in a movie sequel.

The 38-year-old actress has reprised her 'Freaky Friday' alter ego, Anna Coleman, to star in 'Freakier Friday', and Lohan is "manifesting" the 2025 flick because it felt "really special" to see how her character has evolved.

She told the US issue of ELLE magazine: "I’m excited. It feels surreal. I’ve never thought I would do a movie where there would be a sequel.

"It’s something you don’t really think about. And then when you get to do it, and bring a character that you knew so well back to life, in a sense, it’s exciting.

"There’s a comfort with it that you don’t find in a new character. It’s evolved. What are they like now? How can we shoot it? So it felt really special, and so did doing my first feature back with Disney again after not doing features for such a long time.

"It’s a really nice thing."

Lindsay said doing 'Freakier Friday' felt like coming home, and the actress loves the fact that she can "share" the film with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their son Luai, 22 months.

Lohan - who was 15 at the time of making 'Freaky Friday' - added: "I weirdly felt like that when I got to the lot. It felt really special, because I was 10 [when I auditioned for 'The Parent Trap']; now I’m 38.

"And to be back there at this time and have a full life and be able to share it with my husband and my son, it definitely feels unique in a lot of ways, and it’s nice."

'Freakier Friday' picks up years after 'Freaky Friday', where Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her daughter Anna switched bodies and lived each other's lives following a freak incident.

Anna has a daughter and is about to have a step-daughter, and she and Tess fear "lightning might indeed strike twice" when the two families "merge".

Speaking about making the film, Lohan said: "It’s easygoing.

"I feel like everything felt at ease when we were making it, and I feel that’s the best way to describe how I felt when I watched it.

"It felt easy and fun, and fresh at the same time. There’s not a lot bringing me to the movie theatres personally right now. ['Freakier Friday'] is a feel-good movie, which is what I want to give people. And it’s fun.

"When I saw the second cut, I wanted to get up and dance at the end. I was like, 'Oh, this is cool. I like this song. I want people to do that.'"