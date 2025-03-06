Giancarlo Esposito, Aya Cash and Jessica Harper are to star in the murder mystery movie ‘Kill Me’.

The ‘Breaking Bad’ star, 66, ‘The Boys’ actress Cash, 42, and ‘Memory’s Harper, 75, will be joining Charlie Day, 49, and Allison Williams, 36, in the upcoming thriller from XYZ Films.

‘Kill Me’ will follow Jimmy (Day) as he wakes up in a bath tub after he seemingly appears to have tried to end his life.

While his friends and family believe Jimmy did try to take his own life, he is nearly certain he didn’t. Soon, Jimmy and the 911 operator who took his call - Margot (Williams) - set out to try to solve the whodunnit case.

According to Deadline, principal photography for ‘Kill Me’ has now wrapped in Utah, meaning Esposito, Cash and Harper may be involved in reshoots for the film.

Directed and written by ‘The Auteur’ moviemaker Peter Warren, ‘Kill Me’ will be executive produced by Dark Horse’s Paul Schwake and Kasey Adler, Vanishing Angle’s Matt Miller, alongside Timo Argillander, Andrea Scarso, Williams and Esposito.

Meanwhile, Warren and Day will also produce ‘Kill Me’ with Dark Horse’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, and Vanishing Angle’s Natalie Metzger.

Esposito can currently be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster ’Captain America: Brave New World’, where he plays Serpent Society leader Seth Voelker, AKA Sidewinder.

‘The Mandalorian’ star recently revealed he felt like he had been on a “spiritual journey” to find his character.

He explained to Inverse: “I was in Mexico City, and I got the call it was all going to work out.

“I went to the Diego Rivera Museum. I went to his house that had all this snake iconography, and I understood that the snakes were sacred in Mexico and that they were the route to the underworld, to the next world ... And I thought, ‘OK, Seth Voelker, head of the Serpent Society, oh, my gosh, this all makes sense'.

“I felt like it was a spiritual journey.”

Reflecting on ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ - in which he stars opposite Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez and Harrison Ford - Esposito said he jumped at the chance of being involved in the MCU.

He said: “It was a very quick yes for me to join that particular cast of people and filmmakers. I knew it was a small brain trust, and I wanted to be a part of that.

“I jumped in very quickly and got information, and they gave me choices: I could be King Cobra, but [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige] was like, 'Well, we can’t use that name, but we can use the characteristics of King Cobra, or we can do Sidewinder'."

The ‘Better Call Saul’ star explained he explored Sidewinder’s comic book history to ensure his portrayal of the Serpent Society head was accurate.

He said: “Sidewinder had a history already laid out, so I went back to the comics. I got involved in how Sidewinder looked.

“I went, ‘Oh, he’s got powers. I want powers too'. They wanted me to be a grounded force in the movie. 'OK, no powers here, maybe later'.

“But I took all those colours and ideas behind Seth Voelker, who happens to be my exact same height and exact same weight. I went, 'This is the name of this guy. This is who he is'."