Gigi Hadid auditioned for the role of Rapunzel in a live-action remake of Tangled.

Gigi Hadid auditioned for Rapunzel in live-action Tangled remake

The 30-year-old supermodel took singing lessons to prepare for the try out, but she didn't land the part.

Despite that, Gigi was pleased with her efforts and wasn't surprised Disney went with "a real singer" for the role.

In a conversation for Vogue magazine, Gigi's friend Kendall Jenner asked her: "What do we do in this job anymore that scares us?"

Hadid told of her Rapunzel audition, and said: "I was really proud of my scene.

"The singing... I knew they were going to go with a real singer, but I’ll show you my audition scene later."

Kendall replied: "I’m stoked. I need to see."

However, the live-action Tangled project - which was in the pre-production stage with The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey set to direct - was reportedly paused indefinitely earlier this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is now re-evaluating the strategy for other live-action adaptations in development.

Casting for the movie was never announced, so it's not known who landed the Rapunzel role.

Gigi's audition reveal comes just days after Corey Mylchreest told how he had a disastrous try out for the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider.

The My Oxford Year actor was up for the role of Rapunzel’s love interest in the live-action remake of the 2010 cartoon, but he was let down by his singing ability.

Corey, 27, told Seventeen magazine: "I think I can say this now because I don’t think it’s happening anymore, but I auditioned for Tangled.

"We don’t have the footage anymore. I deleted it and then I burnt it and then I burnt the phone that I filmed on. And then I burnt the room that I did it in. And then I burnt myself. They then told me that they wanted someone with singing experience."