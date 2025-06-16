Glenn Close and Billy Porter have been cast in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Glenn Close has joined the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Fatal Attraction actress has signed up to play Drusilla Sickle, the cruel escort to the tributes of District 12, while the Pose star will play her estranged husband Magno Stift, who serves as the contestants' uninspired designer.

News of their casting was confirmed during Lionsgate's presentation at CineEurope.

It follows the recent news that Succession actor Kieran Culkin will appear in the film as Caesar Flickerman - the character first played by Stanley Tucci in the original ‘Hunger Games’ films.

Joseph Zada will lead the flick as Haymitch Abernathy - previously portrayed by Woody Harrelson - with Whitney Peak set to portray his girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird.

Meanwhile, Maya Hawke will play Wiress - the former Hunger Games champion who now serves as a mentor for those in District 12 - while Mckenna Grace has been cast as District 12 Tribute Maysilee Donner.

Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ star Ben Wang have also joined The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and will portray Plutarch Heavensbee, Beetee and District 12 Tribute Wyatt Callow, respectively.

Rounding out the cast is Ralph Fiennes, who has signed on to play President Coriolanus Snow - the role previously held by the late Donald Sutherland in the original Hunger Games movies and Tom Blyth in the 2023 prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’.

In a statement, producer Nina Jacobson said: “We wanted to honour Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation’s greatest actors play President Snow 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena.

“Working with Ralph has been on my bucket list since he traumatised me for life in ‘Schindler’s List’. It’s genuinely a thrill to welcome him to the Hunger Games.”

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ is set to be directed by Francis Lawrence, who will be working from a script written by Billy Ray.

The blockbuster is being produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, with Cameron MacConomy serving as executive producer.

The flick is scheduled to hit cinemas in November 2026.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ will be an adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel of the same name, and is the second instalment of the author’s ‘Hunger Games’ prequel trilogy.

Set 24 years before ‘The Hunger Games’, ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy as he’s thrust into the brutal 50th Hunger Games, where twice the tributes mean twice the bloodshed.

As he fights to survive, Haymitch begins to uncover the Capitol’s darkest secrets - and the true price of rebellion.