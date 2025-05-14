Gwyneth Paltrow found it "weird" filming intimate scenes with Timothee Chalamet.

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't enjoy filming intimate scenes

The 52-year-old actress can next be seen starring opposite the 'A Complete Unknown' star in 'Marty Supreme', and though she previously revealed the pair would have "lots of sex" in the film, she's admitted it wasn't something she enjoyed filming.

She explained on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': "It's like you're making out with someone that you don't... You're not in a relationship with them. There's no romance. It's like very mechanical."

Drew agreed, explaining it was like getting intimate with a "colleague".

Gwyneth quipped: "It's like a choreography but involving tongues."

But the Oscar-winning star thinks Timothee is "such a wonderful young man" and she's been having a great time working with him.

She added: "Really, he's very polite, very talented, just so nice to be with. I'm really having a good time with him."

'Marty Supreme' is Gwyneth's first major role since she returned as Pepper Potts in 2019's 'Avenger's Endgame' and though she was nervous about going back to work, it felt like the right time now both her and husband Brad Falchuk's kids have left home.

She said: "My son and stepson both went to college for the first time. They're both freshman, and my daughter and stepdaughter have gone already a couple of years ago.

"So the nest is empty, and I feel like there's this really grief-filled part of it. Then there's this part of it where maybe I can explore my own creativity again."

Gwyneth previously noted having an intimacy coordinator on the set of 'Marty Supreme' was a new experience for her.

She recalled to Vanity Fair magazine how the expert asked her what she'd be comfortable with and she replied: “I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.'

“We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back.'

“I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but … if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here' ... I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that,."