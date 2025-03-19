Gwyneth Paltrow has "a lot of sex" with Timothee Chalamet in their new movie 'Marty Supreme'.

The 'Iron Man' star is returning to the big screen for the first time in years after taking a lengthy break to focus on growing her wellness brand Goop and she's playing the wife of a ping pong star who becomes romantically involved with a younger man, played by Chalamet - and Gwyneth has admitted there are plenty of saucy scenes.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: "I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There’s a lot - a lot."

When asked if she's in a lot of "vulnerable positions" with the 'Dune' star, she replied: "Beyond".

Gwyneth added of 'Marty Supreme': "[I play] this woman who is married to someone who is in the Ping-Pong mafia, as it were ... They [the two characters] meet and she’s had a pretty tough life, and I think he breathes life back into her, but it’s kind of transactional for them both."

She went on to explain it was a new experience using an intimacy coordinator on set for the spicy scenes, adding: "There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed ... I was like: ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on'."

She added of working with Chalamet: "He’s such a thinking man’s sex symbol. He’s just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid.

"He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner.

'Marty Supreme' is directed by Josh Safdie and is rumoured to be loosely inspired by the true story of a professional ping-pong player.

The picture marks Gwyneth's first appearance on the silver screen since 2019's 'Avengers Endgame', in which she played Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) partner Pepper Potts.

Even though she enjoyed her time playing the character – who had appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for 11 years after her introduction in 2008's 'Iron Man' - the actress previously admitted she felt like she was done with the superhero franchise.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I mean, I'm a bit old to be in a suit ... I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked in to it.

"I was friends with ['Iron Man' director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first 'Iron Man' and then to watch how important it has become to the fans."

Despite her long and successful career, the 'Shakespeare in Love' Oscar-winner insisted her days as a Hollywood leading lady were over.

She said: "I will literally never get a taste for acting again.

"When I was acting I really burned myself out ... I really got to the point where even the little things, like sitting in the van going to set, getting your make-up touch-ups, and everything - I really don't know that I can bear it."

The actress explained she came to this revelation on the set of 2005's 'Proof' when she was pregnant with her 20-year-old daughter Apple, with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

She recalled: "The last movie I starred in, I was pregnant with my daughter. It was a movie called 'Proof', an adaptation of a play I did in London, and I was like, 'I've had it. I can't do this anymore.'

"I had morning sickness and I was dying, and I had these five-page monologues. So when I had her, I knew I was going to take a big chunk of time off. And I've never starred in anything again."