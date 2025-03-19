Gwyneth Paltrow's early success was "almost not a good thing".

Gwyneth Paltrow won an Academy Award in the 90s

The 52-year-old star won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 'Shakespeare in Love', the 1998 romantic comedy film, and Gwyneth has now suggested that her early success actually blunted some of her ambition.

The Hollywood star told Vanity Fair magazine: "I had the validation so early that it was almost not a good thing."

Gwyneth also suggested that the importance of awards are often overblown.

She said: "It’s just not as glamorous as it looks."

The movie star - who has Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, with musician Chris Martin - admits that she craved validation during her younger years.

Gwyneth explained: "There’s a healthy level of ambition, like, ‘I know who I am’ and ‘I want the world'. And then there’s another aspect that comes from damage ... ‘I want that so that a hole will be filled, so that other people will find me worthy, so that I’ll be lovable'. I think I was very much dancing between those things."

Gwyneth has recently returned to the movie business to film 'Marty Supreme', the new sports drama.

But the actress freely admits that motherhood has been her top priority over the last decade.

She said: "I didn’t even contemplate doing anything that would take me away from my kids, but I’ve always sort of understood how finite this period of childhood is."

Gwyneth's last appearance in a movie was back in 2019, when she starred in 'Avengers Endgame', and the actress previously insisted that she won't return to the superhero franchise.

Gwyneth - who played Pepper Potts in the Marvel moves - told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I mean, I'm a bit old to be in a suit ... I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked in to it.

"I was friends with ['Iron Man' director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first 'Iron Man' and then to watch how important it has become to the fans."

Gwyneth also insisted that her days as a Hollywood leading lady were over.

The film star suggested that she simply lost some of her enthusiasm for film-making, despite her success.

She said: "I will literally never get a taste for acting again.

"When I was acting I really burned myself out ... I really got to the point where even the little things, like sitting in the van going to set, getting your make-up touch-ups, and everything - I really don't know that I can bear it."