Hailee Steinfeld will be 'forever grateful' for Sinners

The 28-year-old actress started up her film career when she was in her early teens but admitted that the new period supernatural horror film written - which is set in the south during the 1930s - "pushed " her as a performer and her role of Mary ultimately brought her "closer to her family" and heritage.

She told Collider: "This role and this project pushed me, inspired me, motivated me — if you will — to look inward and understand more of my lineage.

"I sat and talked for hours with my mom about him and what his childhood might have been like, and his parents and their parents and so on and so forth/

"I took what I knew — and all the questions I wish I could call him and get answers to — with me and put that into Mary.

"It brought me so much closer to myself and to my family and my family history.

"I am forever grateful to this movie and to this role for pushing me to do that, especially at this point in my life."

The 'True Grit' star recalled that the project had allowed her to have "conversations" with family members about their identity, and she apprecaites that chance even more because certain loved ones are no longer here.

She said: "The more I think about it, with my grandfather being gone, we only have what we have, and we have to hold on to that. We have what we have, and we have who we are. I carry my heritage with such pride, and I’m so grateful to this character for opening up a conversation for me within myself and within my family that we hadn't quite had before.

"[Mary] mentions her mom almost every time we see her.

"She will never not grieve the loss of her mother, but she's looking for that sense of comfort that you do when you lose someone. In this case, it's the music. Mary says [to Stack], ‘I'm not here to see you — I'm here for the blues. I'm here to hear my mom. I'm here to hear the thing that's gonna bring me closer to her right now. I'm not here for any other reason.’ The music is her home. The music is her safe space."