Paul Mescal felt "relief" after reading the reviews of Hamnet.

Paul Mescal stars in Hamnet

The 29-year-old actor plays William Shakespeare in the Chloe Zhao-directed historical drama film, which is based on Maggie O'Farrell's 2020 novel of the same name, and Paul has admitted to feeling a sense of relief when he read positive feedback of the movie.

The actor - who stars in the new film alongside the likes of Joe Alwyn and Jessie Buckley - told IndieWire: "It’s been such a relief for all of us, you know.

"Having a film premiere in any context is like giving a baby out into the world and we’re so, so thrilled that people seem to be, not [necessarily] responding positively, but people seem to be understanding the film that we made as filmmakers. It’s a big, big relief."

Paul is also currently working on Merrily We Roll Along, the upcoming musical film written and directed by Richard Linklater.

The movie is based on the 1981 musical by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, but Paul is trying to remain tight-lipped about the project and his role in it.

He said: "It’s one that he’s kind of swearing us to silence on, because if we start talking about it now, there’ll be nothing to talk about in 20 years, but I can say that he is one of my favourite directors in the world.

"I make my way to Texas every couple of years and see him and see Beanie [Feldstein] and see Ben [Platt] and get to work with them. It’s also such a crazy process that it’s, like, so individual for me."

Meanwhile, Paul previously described independent movies as his "bread and butter".

The actor starred in the Sir Ridley Scott-directed Gladiator II in 2024, and although he relished the experience of shooting the historical epic film, Paul insisted that he remains committed to making more independent films going forwards.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Paul - who previously starred alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in the romantic drama series Normal People - shared: "My dad showed me Gladiator when I was 13 - I was obsessed with the battle sequences. But 'Aftersun' and things like that [indie movies], that’s my bread and butter in terms of what I’m drawn to as an actor.

"But if I was going to make a big film? And Sir Ridley Scott comes asking? Ridley organised a Zoom, which lasted half an hour - he spoke with me for ten minutes about the arc of the story, ten minutes about his dog and ten minutes about Gaelic football, and then it was offered to me."