Hayden Panettiere is starring in the psychological thriller 'Sleepwalker'.

Hayden Panettiere has been cast in Sleepwalker

The 35-year-old actress will play the lead role in the new movie that is being produced by Verdi Productions and Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions.

Hayden will portray Sarah, a grieving mother who is haunted by the tragic loss of her daughter in a car accident that left her abusive husband in a coma.

As she battles a descent into darkness, her sleepwalking episodes worsen. Plagued by haunting visions of her husband inside their home, she straddles the blurred lines between reality and nightmare.

Chad A. Verdi and Appian Way's Jennifer Davisson are producing the movie with Phillip Watson, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr. and Paul Luba.

Brandon Auman is directing and has penned the script for the movie – which recently wrapped production in Rhode Island.

Chad A. Verdi stated: "We are thrilled to team up with Appian Way and collaborate on another project together. Hayden is a natural talent and is the perfect actress to bring Brandon's passion project to life.

"This thriller will keep audiences on the edge of their seats with all of its phenomenal twists and turns."

Davisson, Appian Way's President of Production, added: "We are very excited to work on such a captivating project that reunites us with Verdi Productions and connects us to Brandon Auman's haunting vision.

"We look forward to viewers escaping into Sarah's world of intense mystery and puzzling darkness."

Hayden has played the role of Kirby Reed in the horror franchise 'Scream' and revealed that she called the directors of 'Scream VI' – Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – to pitch her return to the series after she took a four-year break from acting.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', Hayden said: "I didn't know what I wanted to do next. I did have to take those four years off and thank God I did. I had to work on myself – my mental health, my physical health, my spiritual health.

"When ('Scream') popped up and came back around, I was like, 'I want to be a part of that again because I hoped that Kirby was still alive'.

"I willed her back into existence and I called them. I actually called them... when they were doing 'Scream 5' and I was like, 'Without me?! Wait. Hold on. I might still be alive, and I could come in handy'."

Panettiere's acting career began when she was a child but her early taste of stardom left her feeling like an "outsider".

She told People: "I was four years old when I was on 'Guiding Light'. And I did a bunch of commercials before that. So taking some time off after 'Nashville' was important. I literally hadn't taken a break from the industry since I was like, eight months old.

"It was difficult. It's difficult to keep up with your friends, to stay in the groove. I was the outsider."