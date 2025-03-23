Heavyweight producers Amy Pascal David Heyman are said to be being lined up by Amazon MGM Studios to head up the future of the James Bond franchise.

Amazon recently took creative control of the series from long-time 007 custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, and Variety has reported the apparent negotiations with Amy and David as speculation continues to grow among fans over who will fill Daniel Craig’s shoes as the next actor to take on the spy role.

Amy, 66, is the former head of Sony Pictures and has since established herself as one of Hollywood’s leading producers, working on films such as ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Little Women’.

At Sony, she was involved in the studio’s distribution of several Bond films, including 2012’s ‘Skyfall’, which remains the highest-grossing film in the franchise’s history.

David, 62, is best known for producing the ‘Harry Potter’ series and its ‘Fantastic Beasts’ spin-offs, as well as acclaimed films such as ‘Gravity’ and the ‘Paddington’ movies.

Amazon acquired MGM in 2021 in a deal worth $8.5 billion, which included the rights to James Bond.

The company last month made headlines when it reached an agreement to buy creative control of the franchise from Eon Productions – the firm run by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.

Since the release of Bond film ‘Dr No’ in 1962, the Broccoli family has carefully controlled the direction of the 007 franchise.

But since Daniel’s final appearance as the spy in ‘No Time to Die’ in 2021, the development of a new film has stalled, with no actor yet cast as the next Bond.

Names such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill and Tom Holland have been frequently mentioned as potential successors.

Amazon MGM Studios has not yet officially commented on Amy Pascal and David Heyman’s potential involvement in the series, but insiders say the move suggests the company is seeking experienced producers to guide the franchise into a new era.