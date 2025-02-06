Ke Huy Quan and Lili Reinhart have been cast in the horror film 'Bad Boy'.

The pair have signed up for roles in the new flick that centres on a young woman's attempts to escape a serial killer from the perspective of man's best friend – his loyal dog.

The picture is to be directed by Jacob Chase from a script penned by Travis Braun.

Filming is set to begin in August in Canada and the casting process for the canine – which is thought to be a Terrier – is underway.

A synopsis for the film reads: "Gary is a good boy who loves his new owner, Cameron (Quan). He gets treats and belly rubs and life is great.

"Gary isn't allowed in the basement though. And even if he was, he can't unlock doors.

"But there's a girl (Reinhart) in the basement. And she can't come out to play. Gary doesn't know it, but he's her only chance."

Chase said: "I love dogs. More than people. And I'm tired of seeing horror movies where the dog is the first one to die!

"They're not just pets, they're our best friends, and I believe it's time for a horror film where the dog is the hero.

"'Bad Boy' is about loyalty, instinct, and the incredible bond between humans and dogs. It's going to be a highly original, grounded, deeply suspenseful fresh take on a horror thriller.

"And I'm thrilled to collaborate with Ke and Lili on two roles unlike anything they've played before."

Quan leads the cast of a movie for the first time in the new action-comedy 'Love Hurts' and he finds it an "incredible" way to cap off a remarkable two years in which he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

The 53-year-old actor told Empire magazine: "It's incredible. I never thought I would one day see a trailer with the Universal Studios logo before it, and then the movie be advertised with my name.

"Honestly, everything that has happened in the last two years, I never thought would happen. It feels great."

Quan added: "But also, stepping into this movie, I knew what being number one meant, because I've seen it.

"I've seen how Tom Hiddleston (his 'Loki' co-star) does it. I've seen how Harrison Ford does it. You really set the tone. Everybody looks to you. I went in thinking, 'Okay, now I'm in this position, how am I going to treat my cast and crew?' And I hope they're happy."

Quan is also set to feature in another action flick – 'Fairytale in New York' – and finds it "ironic" that he is landing parts in the genre later in his career.

The 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' star said: "Isn't that ironic? Like, nobody wanted to hire me to be in an action movie when I was in my twenties, when I was in the best shape of my life!"