Ke Huy Quan 'would love' to make a second Goonies movie.

The 53-year-old actor - who starred in director Richard Donner’s 1985 kids’ movie as Richard ‘Data’ Wang - reunited with his ‘Goonies’ co-stars Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, Kerri Green, Jeff Cohen and writer Chris Columbus on Monday (03.02.25) at his hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, and Quan has now revealed seeing his fellow Goonies again has sparked his hopes for a follow-up film.

Commenting on a potential sequel, the ‘Love Hurts’ star told Variety: “It’s one of the most asked questions in my life. I would love for it to happen.”

Feldman - who played Clark ‘Mouth’ Devereaux in the flick - added he and co-star Sean Austin started developing a sequel roughly a decade ago, which they then pitched to the late Richard Donner.

He explained: “Sean and I worked really hard on this, and it was a really great idea.”

While the filmmaker seemed keen on the pitch, the director ultimately didn’t board the project after deeming it “too expensive”.

Feldman continued: “This is the sequel to ‘The Goonies.’ It’s got to be expensive, right?

“He’s like, ‘I want to make it small. I want to make it about the characters — more of a film about these people and where they are now.’ I was like, ‘OK, all right. Well, there you go. You’re Dick, you’re the boss.’”

Much like Quan, Feldman is still open to making a second ‘Goonies’ movie.

He said: “All I can say is, get us all together. Everybody is looking good. Sean’s looking good. Josh is looking good. We’re all looking good still, and we’re all alive. Goonies never say die …There’s hope.”

‘The Goonies’ follows a group of children who uncover a treasure map of a long-lost pirate, setting them on a quest to find riches while doing all they can to avoid a ruthless crime family.

This comes after Deadline reported a second ‘Goonies’ movie was in development at Warner Bros., with Chris Columbus - who wrote the original film with Steven Spielberg - slated to return for the project.

While no details about the supposed sequel were revealed, the outlet explained Warner Bros. was looking to shift its strategy to proven franchises, and so had started work on a second ‘Goonies’ film.

Previously, Quan had said he was “open” to the idea of making another ‘Goonies’ movie, but doubted such a project would go ahead considering director Richard Donner had passed away in 2021.

Speaking after winning the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards for his role in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, he said: “First of all, we have the big man here tonight and that would be Steven Spielberg and that's one thing everyone should ask him.

“There was not one spec that I felt could live up to what the original was.

“Sadly, we lost the captain of our ship [Donner], who I love dearly, and I really don't know if there will be ‘Goonies 2’, but I would be open to reliving that character if there is that opportunity.”