Idris Elba's 'Dust to Dreams' was "the most collaborative process".

Idris Elba's 'collaborative' movie

The short movie, starring English singer-songwriter Seal, as well as Nollywood stars Nse Ukpe-Etim, Eku Edewor, Atlanta Bridget Johnson and Constance Olatunde, is set in Lagos where a dying nightclub owner entrusts her legacy to her shy daughter.

Idris told The Hollywood Reporter: "This film was the most collaborative process from the production to the actors and musicians. This film was made because family matters and love doesn’t die."

'Dust to Dreams' has been written and directed by Idris, in collaboration with Nigerian producer Mo Abudu, who is serving as both executive producer and producer.

The project is part of a partnership with Abudu’s EbonyLife Films, to develop emerging African talent and support creative industries throughout Africa.

A plot summary states: "Set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, Nigeria, the film follows the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter, as she meets her father for the first time."

Speaking previously, Abudu said: "I am delighted to be working with Afreximbank and this incredibly talented team. ‘Dust to Dreams’ is a story close to my heart, and I’m thrilled to bring it to life with such passionate collaborators."

Elba, 52, made his feature directorial debut in 2018 with British crime drama 'Yardie'.