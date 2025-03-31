Jack Black believes the world "needs" 'A Minecraft Movie' because the film is full of "love" and "creativity".

Jack Black is convinced A Minecraft Movie has come at the right time

The 'School of Rock' star leads the cast of the new picture - based on the video game of the same name - alongside Jason Momoa, Emma Myers and Jennifer Coolidge - and he's convinced the light-hearted family film is a tonic for a world full of "violence and war and hatred".

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "What the world needs now is love, sweet love. We’ve got to work together, my God.

"There’s so much violence and war and hatred. And that’s what I love about this movie - there’s a lot of love in it and there’s a lot of creativity.

"There is some anger and violence too, but in the end it’s about friendship and working together to make [the world] a better place."

Black added of director Jared Hess and the cast: "Jared is such a force of creativity and has such a unique perspective. And this cast was amazing, top to bottom. You’ve got Jason Momoa, worth the price of admission ... "

Momoa added: "I think everyone needs to escape a little bit right now. It’s nice to sit back and have a really fun adventure and giggle and laugh ...

"We won’t let you [fans of the game] down. We worked our a*** off for you, and I think we brought the world to life.

"I think everybody’s gonna love it. There’s so much more to tell; I just hope the fans will be delighted and let us make more."

Momoa also joked about working with Black: "I never want to do another film [with him]. It was absolutely s***. He’s a fake, he’s a fraud … No, I mean he’s beyond what you want him to be."

'Minecraft' launched in 2011 and the sandbox game - which lets players make 3D worlds using colourful blocks - has gone onto become one of the best selling titles of all time, with more than 140 million monthly users.

During filming of the movie, the cast had Xbox consoles installed in their trailers and they were encouraged to play the game on private 'Minecraft' servers

Torfi Frans Olafsson, senior director of original content for 'Minecraft' parent company Mojang, previously revealed Black became "the most passionate" player of all and logged more than 100 hours playing the game during the shoot.

Olafsson told Variety: "He was just completely manic, hoarding stuff in the mines, searching for lapis lazuli because he liked the way it sounds.

"He kept saying it: 'Can I talk about lapis lazuli in the movie?'"

He said of the film adaptation: "The goalpost is if my kids think I didn’t screw it up. Because that’s what they’ve been telling me all this time on this journey.

"My 18-year-old son, who grew up with ‘Minecraft,’ has pleaded with me: 'Just don’t let them screw this up'.

"If I can go to a 10-year-old’s birthday party and I don’t get scorned or ridiculed or am the subject of collective anger, then I think I’ve succeeded."