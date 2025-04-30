Jacki Weaver has joined the cast of horror movie 'Pendulum'.

Jacki Weaver joins cast of horror movie Pendulum

The 77-year-old actress - who has featured in the likes of 'Silver Linings Playbook' and 'Animal Kingdom' - is expected to line up alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor and Norman Reedus in the motion picture.

According to Deadline, Weaver will portray mystical healer Ella-Rose in the scary movie, which is written and directed by Black Swan's Mark Heyman.

The forthcoming film will see 'Bridgerton' actress Dynevor and 'Inception' star Gordon-Levitt play young couple Abigail and Patrick, who head to a retreat in New Mexico following a traumatic event.

However, things take a turn for the worst when Abigail falls under the spell of the new-age retreat's leader Ella-Rose.

The Darren Aronofsky-produced horror film has started filming in New Mexico.

One of Weaver's latest movies saw her appear in biographical drama film 'Father Stu', which featured Mark Wahlberg as boxer-turned-Catholic priest Stuart Long.

Jacki's previous film credits include her roles in 'Animal Kingdom' and 'Silver Linings Playbook', both of which earned her Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress.

What's more, she has starred in 'The Disaster Artist', 'Bird Box' and 'Penguin Bloom'.

'Pendulum' is one of many upcoming films for Dynevor, who will appear in thriller 'Beneath the Storm' later this year, and she is to star opposite Diane Lane in thriller 'Anniversary'.

What's more, the 'Fair Play' actress recently wrapped on another thriller movie, 'Famous', which will see her star opposite Zac Efron, and she has joined the cast of M. Night Shyamalan's next film alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

In January, Dynevor starred in Neil Burger's spy movie 'Inheritance', which was filmed entirely on an iPhone, and she admitted the process was a "daunting" challenge.

Speaking to Collider, she said: "I was very confused and baffled by it."