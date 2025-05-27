James Bond enthusiasts are being treated to a definitive release of one of the franchise’s most iconic scores.

La-La Land Records will release a deluxe vinyl edition of ‘Goldfinger’ on 1 June, featuring the most complete version to date of John Barry’s score for the third 007 movie, released in 1964 and starring Sean Connery as the spy.

As the label unveiled its ambitious plans to reissue classic Bond soundtracks on both vinyl and CD, a representative for the company said in a statement about the Goldfinger release: “We want fans to have something to look forward to every six weeks or so.”

The label, which has built a strong reputation for restoring and reissuing film and television soundtracks, confirmed this will be the first time all known cues from the 1964 film have been compiled on a single vinyl record.

The release is timed to coincide with renewed interest in Bond music, even as official news about the next 007 film remains under wraps.

The ‘Goldfinger’ release follows La-La Land’s recent remastered CD editions of several Bond titles, including ‘The Man With the Golden Gun’ and ‘Moonraker’.

Its CD editions introduced never-before-released musical cues, alongside improved audio.

The new vinyl pressing of ‘Goldfinger’ will be available in two editions — 700 units of a “Fort Knox Bullion” version and 300 of the “Body Paint Gold” version — priced at $34.98 each.

The reissue features liner notes by Jon Burlingame, a journalist and author specialising in film music.

It was produced by Neil S. Bulk, with restoration by Chris Malone and mastering by Doug Schwartz.

The art design is by Jim Titus.

Founded in 2002, La-La Land Records has spent over two decades restoring classic scores.

Previous releases include franchises such as ‘Star Trek – The Original Series’, ‘Planet of the Apes’, ‘Friday the 13th’ and ‘Lethal Weapon’.

The label’s work has been praised by collectors for addressing inconsistencies in earlier soundtrack editions – an issue particularly relevant to Bond releases, which have long varied between U.S. and international markets.

In addition to ‘Goldfinger’, La-La Land has confirmed that a newly remastered CD version of the score for ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ will be released later this summer.

Further down the line, the next two Bond vinyl reissues will be ‘Moonraker’ and ‘The Man With the Golden Gun’, both issued as double LPs.

The company aims to keep up momentum with a Bond soundtrack released every three months on vinyl, supplemented by new CD editions in between – offering long-time collectors and newcomers a steady stream of Bond music throughout the year.