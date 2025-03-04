David Corenswet doesn’t "think it’s up to [him]" to decide his DC Universe (DCU) future after ‘Superman’.

David Corenswet says James Gunn will decide his future as Superman

The 31-year-old actor is set to make his debut in the superhero franchise in the upcoming summer blockbuster, though has insisted that subsequent plans for his Man of Steel are down to DC Studios co-head James Gunn.

When Esquire Espana asked Corenswet what he would be doing in the DCU post-‘Superman’, he said: "I don't think it's up to me to answer that. It's up to James Gunn, who has a terrific imagination, and he is just there where they need [him] to be to say what was written, although that doesn't always happen."

‘Superman’ - which will be directed by Gunn - follows the titular hero as he tries to balance his human and Kryptonian lives, all while Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) plots his downfall.

With the movie’s July release date looming, Gunn stressed that "people are looking for heroes right now" in a troubled time for the world.

He told The Hollywood Reporter at a DC press event: "I think he’s the right Superman because he is a character that stands for something that is solid, stands for basic human morals, basic human integrity, basic belief in protecting others and protecting the weak being good to people and being honest.

"People are looking for heroes right now. They are looking for values of goodness, looking for people who are good and decent human beings. And Superman is that."

Meanwhile, Lois Lane actress Rachel Brosnahan vowed ‘Superman’ would stay "true to the comics" and declared that the film "really encapsulates" the essence of the Man of Steel.

In an interview with Deadline, she said: "There's a lot of challenges for everybody in all different pockets of the world right now. And for a lot of the complaints that people have sometimes about superhero movies, at their core, they're about the goodness of people and how good we can be to each other, how the pursuit of truth and justice really are the American way, and that courage and hope can carry us through.

"And so, I feel like this movie really encapsulates all of that. It's a hopeful superhero movie, which I feel like is so true to the comics. So, I'm excited for audiences to see it and hopefully have some fun and enjoy the ride with us."

Reflecting on playing Lois Lane, Brosnahan added she had big shoes to fill stepping into the role, which had previously been taken on by Margot Kidder, Teri Hatcher and Amy Adams.

She said: "I mean, I grew up loving the [Richard] Donner ‘Superman’ movies, the Chris Reeve ‘Superman’ movies, Margot Kidder. I mean, she's just a dream.

"So, I was definitely intimidated to step into this role but excited to pick up the mantle. And this team just loves this project, and it sounds like it should be a given, but it isn't always a given that people love what they're making to this degree. So, that's what I was looking forward to the most."