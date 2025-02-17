James Norton has dismissed speculation suggesting he's being lined up as the next James Bond.

James Norton has laughed off speculation linking him to the role of James Bond

The 'Bob Marley: One Love' star has been named as the favourite to take over the role of 007 from Daniel Craig by bookmakers Ladbrokes - with his odds of playing the superstar slashed from 10/1 to 5/2 - but James is adamant he's baffled by the gossip.

Speaking to TV presenter Alex Zane at the BAFTA film awards in London on Sunday night (16.02.25), James said: "Whoever is deciding on these odds needs to get a new job. It’s so weird and bemusing ...

"Yet again it's based on pure speculation. It makes for a good clickbait moment in the media but other than that, it's fun and bemusing I guess."

He was also asked about a theory which surfaced on a podcast which suggested there had been a major clue about his acting future in his new ITV drama 'Playing Nice' - after James filmed a scene in which every other character is wearing a tuxedo and he is in a plain suit.

Actors playing 007 are believed to be banned from wearing tuxedos when they aren't on Bond-related business and many thought the TV moment could suggest James is already under contract.

However, James is adamant it's not true. He said: "I mean if that's not evidence to seal the deal, I don't know what is. I mean, it has nothing to do with the fact that the character [in 'Playing Nice'] felt uncomfortable wearing a tux and felt low key.

"That's obviously irrelevant. What can I say? Undeniable. You got me. Whoever spotted that, 10 points."

James Bond bosses are currently searching for an actor to replace Daniel Craig, who stepped down from the franchise following the release of 2021 film 'No Time to Die'.

Jennifer Salke, global head of Amazon MGM Studios, recently gave an update on the casting process revealing she's working closely with Eon Productions and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to find the best way forward, telling the Guardian newspaper: "There are a lot of ideas [about potential actors] that have popped up that I thought are interesting.

"I think there are a lot of different ways we can go. We have a good and close relationship with Eon and Barbara and Michael. We are not looking to disrupt the way those wonderful films are made. For us, we are taking their lead."

Salke went on to insist Bond fans are being "patient" as the search continues but she doesn't want to leave too much of a gap between 007 films.

She added: "The global audience will be patient. We don’t want too much time between films, but we are not concerned at this point."

A number of other actors have been rumoured to be in the running to play Bond, including 'Godzilla' star Aaron Taylor-Johnson who was rumoured to have been handed a formal offer to take on the role.

Aaron even won the backing of former 007 Pierce Brosnan - who played Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002 - who insisted the 34-year-old movie star would be an excellent choice.

During an appearance on 'The Ray D’Arcy Show' on RTE Radio 1, Pierce said: "I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so."